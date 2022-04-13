CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after multiple guns were reported stolen from a Morrisdale man’s apartment sometime over the past eight months.

Police were called to the apartment on Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morrisdale March 24. The gun owner said someone broke into the apartment and stole eight different handguns sometime between Aug. 2021 and when he called.

What guns were stolen:

Sig Sauer 228, Black – $550

Sig Sauer, Black – $500

Glock U 22, Black – $300

Ruger Southport CT LC9, Black – $400

Ruger Southport, CT Mini w/ wood stock – $300

American Browning Buckmark w/ wood stock – $250

Remo 1187, Black – $450

Kel-tec 9MM Pistol, Black – $400

Anyone with any information is asked to contact state police out of Clearfield at 814-857-3800.

