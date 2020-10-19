Multiple guns stolen from Cambria County home

BARR TWP., CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary after four different guns were stolen from someone’s home.

According to the report, on Friday, Oct. 16, unknown suspect(s) broke into a residence around 8 a.m. on the 400 block of Springer Road. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole four guns before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The guns stolen were listed as follows:

  • 1968 Marlin 336 – Serial Number: AD41434
  • Savage 12 Gauge Shotgun – No Serial Number
  • LG 400 Alutec Competition Rifle – Serial Number: KBA2362 (Silver color)
  • Remington 700 – Serial Number: RR562165 (Stainless Steel color)

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.

