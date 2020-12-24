Multiple guns stolen from Blair County home, troopers investigate

TAYLOR TWP., BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after five different guns were stolen from a home in Tayor Township.

According to the report, an unkown actor(s) entered into the residence on the 1600 block of Plum Creek Road on Dec 21. The suspect(s) then left the home with four firearms before taking a fifth firearm from the home owners vehicle in the driveway.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.

STOLEN:

Phoenix Arms .22 Pistol, black – $100

Ruger CT P95DC 9MM, black – $200

Remo 870 pump action Remmington shotgun – $250

MK Arms, CA MKA1919 12 gauge shotgun, black – $440

Bushmaster AR-15, black, $800

