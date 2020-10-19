Multiple food, milk giveaways set for Clearfield County

Volunteers load a pallet during a drive-up produce giveaway organized by a Des Moines food pantry, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Across the country, people have picked up roughly 75 million food boxes this summer through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The effort began in the spring when efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus caused food demand at restaurants and schools to plunge, leaving farmers with little choice but to dispose of produce, meat and dairy products even as millions of people desperately turned to help from overwhelmed food banks. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Dairy Farmers and the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program are making it possible for SYSCO and other community organizations to distribute almost 33,000 pounds of food at a local drive-thru event.

There will be 1,680 food boxes, each containing about 30 pounds worth of food including one gallon of milk, along with an assortment of dairy, produce, and meat items. Each vehicle will receive one box, while supplies last.

The dates, times and locations are as follows:

YMCA (76 Emory Ave., Houtzdale, Pa. 16651)

Tuesday, October 20, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Clearfield County Fairgrounds (5315 Park St. Clearfield, Pa. 16830)

Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

West Branch Jr./Sr. High School (Allport Cutoff, Allport, Pa. 16821)

Wednesday, October 28, from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive-thru distribution process for these events. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive food products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window.

Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.