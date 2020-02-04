Multiple fire crews called to fire in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire this morning in Johnstown.

Officials were dispatched around 11:30 to a home on the 900-block of Bedford Street.

Fire Chief Robert Statler says the owner wasn’t home at the time and crews were able to rescue the dogs and cats in the building.

He says the fire was accidental.

“It was an electrical origin, the wiring faulted in the ceiling and we can actually see where the fire was at. The homeowner was actually contacted, he’s going to send some maintenance people here and have the repairs done.”

Statler estimates there to be about $5,000 in damages to the house but says it will still be livable.