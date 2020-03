LOGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than a dozen area fire companies have been battling brush fires today in the area of the Horseshoe Curve.

Dispatch says there are multiple fires burning in that part of Logan Township.

The area is extensive stretching from Coburn Crossing outside of Altoona, to above the second reservoir on Veteran’s Memorial.

Close to 15 companies are said to be fighting the fires.