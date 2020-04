LOYSBURG, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several companies responded to a house fire Monday morning on Church View Road in Loysburg.

Dispatch confirms that roughly a dozen crews responded to the call at 8:47 a.m.

The fire was in the attic of the home and was kept contained. There is smoke and water damage around the rest of the house.

The fire has been put out and crews have been returning back to their stations.

The Fire Marshall is investigating.