Multiple crews respond to rollover crash in Blair County

(WTAJ) — Multiple crews were called to the scene of a rollover crash in Blair County Tuesday afternoon.

First responders answered the call on the 1500 block of Grandview Road in Antis Township just before 1 p.m. where they found a car flipped over onto its roof. Everyone that was in the car was able to escape, according to state police.

There is currently no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTAJ on-air and online as we learn more information and continue to keep you up-to-date.

