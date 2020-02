HAWK RUN, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Clearfield County.

Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 pm last night on the 300 block of Sixth Street in Hawk Run.

We are told that no one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews shut down traffic on the main road through Hawk Run while they dealt with the flames.