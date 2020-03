BENNER TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The state police fire marshal is investigating an overnight house fire in Benner Township, Centre County.

The fire call was reported around 1:15 am on the 100 block of Apple Street in Benner Township.

Undine, Bellefonte, Milesburg, and Alpha Fire Companies responded to the call.

There were no reported injuries as the fire marshal continues to investigate the cause of the fire. We will update this story as more information becomes available.