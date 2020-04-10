Multiple crews respond to late-night 2nd alarm fire in Elk County

Breaking News
JOHNSONBURG, ELK CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews responded to a late-night fire in the early hours of Friday on Market Street in Johnsonburg.

Dispatch confirmed that there were at least seven departments that were called to the scene at 532 Market Street just before 2 a.m. with reports of heavy smoke from the 2nd floor.

The call was escalated to a 2nd alarm fire as crews arrived on the scene.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is currently unknown as they continue to investigate.

