Multiple crews respond to Huntingdon County house fire, family loses home in blaze

BROAD TOP TOWNSHIP, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County family lost

their home to a fire on Saturday night.

According to the Saxton Volunteer Fire Company, the fire on Hodge Lane in Broad Top Township was fully involved when they arrived on the scene. Several companies responded to the fire at the large two story home.

The people who lived there were able to escape without serious injury before firefighters arrived.

One of the residents was assessed by the ambulance crew but didn’t need to go to the hospital.