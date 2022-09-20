BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Altoona on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started at the back of a house on Chestnut Avenue and crews were called at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Two people were taken to the hospital. According to the responding crews, their injuries were minor.

The building has taken heavy smoke and water damage. The investigation into the cause is still ongoing.