Multiple crews respond to fire in Bedford

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are on the scene of a brush fire on Candy Lane in Bedford, according to Bedford County Dispatch,

The call came in around 2:30 pm this afternoon. Dispatch says the fields where the brush fire broke out are near Hammer’s horse race track.

Dispatch also says Bedford Fire, Bedford Ambulance, Everett Fire, and Alum Bank Fire responded to the scene. There are no injuries reported at this time.

No cause of the fire has been determined either. Stick with WTAJ as more information becomes available.