UPDATE: Multiple crews respond to fire at ‘Laundry Joes’ in Centre County

MILLHEIM, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews are currently responding to a fire at a laundromat on W. Main Street in Millheim.

UPDATE: February 15, 3:30 p.m.

The fire that crews responded to a dryer catching on fire at the local laundromat. No injuries were reported and fire officials tell WTAJ that there was no major damage to the laundromat.

Calls came through around 2:30 p.m. and dispatch confirmed that various engines were responding.

Dispatch confirmed that a fire on the 100 block of W. Main Street in Millheim was in progress and crews were on the scene.

Stick with WTAJ as we have a reporter headed to the location to confirm more information.