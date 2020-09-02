Coroner called to early morning bar fire in Somerset County

BOSWELL, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews, along with the Somerset County Coroner were called to Walat’s Bar on Route 30 after a fire broke out Wednesday morning, leaving one man dead.

The fire started around 6 a.m. Route 30 near Walat’s was temporarily closed but has since re-opened.

Officials have reported that the building is a total loss. The fire appears to have sstarted in the bar area of the establishment.

Several volunteer fire departments and EMS units are on the scene. They are Jennerstown, Boswell, Acosta, Sipesville, Somerset, Stoystown, Friedens and Boswell, and Somerset EMS, along with multiple fire units out of Westmoreland County.

This is a developing story. WTAJ has a reporter at the scene working to confirm more information.