Multiple crews fight early morning fire in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews responded to a heavy fire at an apartment building on Park Avenue in Clearfield at 4:45 am this morning.

Officials say the fire was contained to an upstairs apartment and started to spread before fire crews put out the fire. Officials also add that two people were displaced due to the damage.

In a Facebook post, Clearfield Fire Department stated that fire officials from Hyde Township, Morris Township and Curwensville were on scene assisting with fighting the fire and clean up operations.

There were no reported injuries.