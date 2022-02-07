Multiple crews fight bed and breakfast fire in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Multiple fire crews were called Monday afternoon to a bed and breakfast fire along Narrows Creek Lane in Clearfield.

Fire officials responded to a garage fire around noon at The Inn at Narrows Creek, according to Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Chief Rob Burgeson. After Sandy Township Fire crews got to the scene, the fire began spreading into the inn portion of the building.

When the fire started, Burgeson said people were inside but were able to evacuate prior to crews arriving. Upon their arrival, firefighters rescued a dog that was still trapped inside. No injuries were sustained, according to Burgeson.

Burgeson said that due to the damage to part of the building, it will be a total loss, but parts of the building might be salvageable.

Photo Credit: Fourth Ward Hose Company

Photo Credit: Fourth Ward Hose Company



Photo Credit: Fourth Ward Hose Company

Photo Credit: Fourth Ward Hose Company

Photo Credit: Fourth Ward Hose Company

Photo Credit: Fourth Ward Hose Company



The bed and breakfast is located along Route 255, near Treasure Lake. According to 511 PA, part of Interstate 80 was closed in both directions due to the fire but has since reopened.

A total of six crews were on the scene and it took about two hours to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.