BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called out to an early morning “fully involved” fire at Pacific Road in Broad Top Township.

The fire began at approximately 1:40 a.m. and engulfed a house and garage. It’s reported that a number of units from multiple counties were dispatched and put on standby.

According to the county dispatch, there were no injuries. The family has been put in touch with Red Cross.

There are no reports yet as to how the fire started.