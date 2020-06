HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire along Chimney Rocks Road near Cherry Blossom Lane Thursday morning.

Fire companies from at least three counties were dispatched around 8 a.m. to a home that had heavy fire damage.

Blair County Fire Police are directing traffic around the scene.

It’s been reported that a number of pets died in the fire and there are currently no reported human injuries.