Multiple crews called to fire at Bedford County post office

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews have been called to the scene of a structure fire at a Bedford County post office.
A fire broke out at the address of the Woodbury Post Office in Bedford County Sunday evening. Multiple crews are currently responding and heading to the scene. There is no current word on any injuries.
WTAJ has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information. We’ll continue to update this story.
