ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews were called to a fire in Altoona Monday night after a tire shop caught fire.

The fire happened at South Dartmouth Lane and Old 6th Avenue was blocked early into the morning but is now reopened. In addition to the building, three cars were also damaged by the blaze.

The cause of the fire isn’t known yet, but officials do report that no people were injured.

Reportedly, the tire shop was totally destroyed in the blaze.