Multiple crews battled business fire in Somerset overnight

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews were called to the scene of a building fire at a local business in Somerset Monday night.

First responders were called out to Eagle Concrete on E Bakersville Edie Rd around 11:30 pm. to heavy smoke and fire at the business. Flames were reportedly still going until around 1:30 a.m. At least seven companies were at the scene, including two medical units.

One firefighter did need treatment, but we’re told the injuries were minor.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.