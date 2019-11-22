Multiple crews battle Bedford County apartment fire

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly half a dozen crews responded to a fire at a large building containing some apartments in Bedford County.

Fire officials said the tenant of the apartment that went up in flames had just left minutes before the fire started.

The initial call went around a little before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. It was for the Moon Glo II Skating Rink, which is a large, older building that has apartments and a restaurant attached to it.

When crews arrived, we’re told they saw fire in one apartment with heavy smoke conditions through, and Smoke was billowing from the roof.

Firefighters worked to contained the flames to original apartment. The conditions inside are now unlivable.

“Our initial response was, obviously, to hit the apartment that was on fire first, but we had crews immediately go to adjacent apartments to try to keep it contained to the area. We were obviously worried about the fire spread,” Bill Foor, Chief of Bedford Fire, said.

We’re told the resident of this apartment will be staying with family members.

There were no injuries from this incident. The State Police Fire Marshall is investigating how it all started.