12 families without a home after four-alarm fire in Hollidaysburg

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a Blair County apartment to go up in flames.

No residents were injured, but 12 families are without a home tonight.

Fire crews worked into the evening, Friday on a 4-alarm fire that ripped through Country Club Terrace in Hollidaysburg.

The fire started around 1 p.m. when most residents were at work, but some were home.

“Some of the tenants here helped me get other tenants out of the building and did a really good job,” said Alan Barroner: Maintenance Supervisor.

There are 24 apartments affected by the blaze, but the 12 in building 4B were destroyed.

Firefighters helped residents collect as many items as they could.

“We got them in to get anything they want out of the building because nothing on that side was affected. It was all on the 4B side, so if we could get it out, we went in and assisted them in getting things out,” said Dennis Estep: Deputy Chief Geeseytown Community Fire Company.

The Red Cross quickly arrived on the scene, hoping to help those displaced by the fire.

“We provide direct financial assistance to them so they can go buy what they need the first couple of days after a fire so they can go buy food if they need food, they can go buy clothes, medications or whatever it might be that they need to get through the first couple of days,” said Jayme Houck: Red Cross Disaster Program Manager.

Fire crews got the fire under control in two hours, but water was an issue.

There were no sprinklers inside the building because it was built before the code requirement, and nearby fire hydrants had low pressure.

Crews were pulled back until four water tankers arrived they spent almost four hours putting out hotspots on the roof.

Two firefighters were injured but were treated at the scene.

“Fire companies here all did a great job, they did a really good job,” said Borroner.