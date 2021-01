(WTAJ) — A section of I80 has been closed due to multiple crashes involving tractor-trailers just west of Jefferson County on Friday morning.

I80 Westbound is currently closed from Exit 70: US 322-Strattanville to Exit 64: PA 66 South-New Bethlehem/Clarion. PennDOT officials estimate the road will remain closed until after 1 p.m.

511pa.com

This is a developing story. Stay with WTAJ as we continue to learn more. You can also track closures and traffic updates on 511pa.com