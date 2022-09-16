(WTAJ) — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has moved numerous Pennsylvania counties from the ‘high transmission’ category down to medium and low, including all of the counties in the WTAJ viewing area.
The CDC reported transmission numbers across the country on Sept. 15 and Various counties left the ‘high transmission’ category, including Centre, Cambria, and Huntingdon who were placed there just a week ago.
Our counties in medium transmission:
- Cambria County
- Cameron County
- Centre County
- Elk County
- Huntingdon County
Our counties in low transmission:
- Bedford County
- Blair County
- Clearfield County
- Jefferson County
- Somerset County
While none of WTAJ’s viewing area is labeled as high transmission, it’s still advised to be aware and take precautions as necessary.
In the medium stage, the CDC recommends individuals to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, wear a mask if they have symptoms, test positive, or have had exposure to someone with COVID-19, and wear a mask on public transportation.