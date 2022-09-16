(WTAJ) — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has moved numerous Pennsylvania counties from the ‘high transmission’ category down to medium and low, including all of the counties in the WTAJ viewing area.

The CDC reported transmission numbers across the country on Sept. 15 and Various counties left the ‘high transmission’ category, including Centre, Cambria, and Huntingdon who were placed there just a week ago.

Our counties in medium transmission:

Cambria County

Cameron County

Centre County

Elk County

Huntingdon County

Our counties in low transmission:

Bedford County

Blair County

Clearfield County

Jefferson County

Somerset County

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

While none of WTAJ’s viewing area is labeled as high transmission, it’s still advised to be aware and take precautions as necessary.

In the medium stage, the CDC recommends individuals to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, wear a mask if they have symptoms, test positive, or have had exposure to someone with COVID-19, and wear a mask on public transportation.