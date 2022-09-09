Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data.

The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also been included while most of the state sits at the medium level.

Data also shows that the case rate of the last week is 132.1 per 100,000 Pennsylvania residents.

The CDC recommends any county with a high level of transmission wear a mask indoors and when on public transportation. If you don’t feel well, you should stay home.

LEVELS IN OUR VIEWING AREA:

High: Cambria, Centre, Huntingdon

Medium: Bedford, Blair, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, Somerset

Low: None in the WTAJ area at this time.

It’s important to note that while the Borough of State College released a statement on being in high transmission based on CDC data, it did not include any new COVID-19 mandates or protocols. They’re urging the community to be proactive.

For more on CDC data and transmission levels in our communities, you can click here.