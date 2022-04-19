SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are searching for answers after three catalytic converters were stolen this month.

Between approximately April 5 and 12, three different catalytic converters were stolen in different areas of Somerset County. They are as follows:

Somerset

Where: E Bakersville Edie Road and Brendle Road in Lincoln Township

When: Between April 5 and April 12

What: Catalytic converter from a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado worth $500

Hooversville Borough

Where: 900 block of Barn Street

When: Between April 8 and April 11

What: Catalytic converter from 2001 Honda CRV worth $1,000

Boswell

Where: Somerset Pike in Jenner Township

When: April 11

What: Catalytic converter from a 2004 Jeep Wrangler worth $1,000

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to contact Trooper Vigne of Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.