CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is notifying drivers of an extensive project that is scheduled to start next week.

Roadwork is expected to begin the week of July 24. The construction will take place on Atherton Street (Route 3014) in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

Drivers in the State College area can expect the following:

On Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26 and 27, crews will work to partially remove concrete islands and then pave. Work will be at the corner of Atherton Street and College Avenue and the corner of Buckout Street and College Avenue. A daylight traffic control pattern will be used with one lane closed on College Avenue and one lane closed on Atherton. Traffic signals will be in flash mode, with flaggers controlling flow of traffic at the intersections.

Wednesday and Thursday, July 27 and 28, crews will be saw-cutting on Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue. Traffic signals will be in flash mode with flaggers controlling the flow of traffic at the intersections.

Monday through Friday, July 25-29, crews will be placing long-term signage and message boards throughout the downtown and surrounding areas in preparation for sewer line relocation work currently scheduled to begin on Monday, August 1.

Overall work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements –including pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports.

The project page for the Atherton Street work can be found at www.penndot.gov/AthertonStreet. PennDOT will post regular updates to the project page week-to-week, as project work is scheduled. Detour information will also be posted to the page as needed. PennDOT anticipates that some detours will be in use during the early part of August.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. Drivers are reminded that all work is weather and schedule dependent.