One dead in Somerset County multi-vehicle crash

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A road has reopened in Somerset County following a fatal multi-vehicle crash that brought traffic to a halt Friday.

According to PennDOT, the crash took place on Water Level Road in Rockwood and shut down traffic in both directions between Garrett Road(Main Street) and Mud Pike Road.

The Somerset County Coroner was dispatched to the scene as one individual is confirmed to have died in the accident. Additional details surrounding the incident remain unknown at this time.

