Tractor-trailer rollover halts I-99 traffic in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover crash on a section of I-99 Northbound in State College.

The driver of the truck who was trapped following the accident was reportedly removed from the vehicle and is being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Alpha Volunteer Fire Company. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash that closed all lanes of traffic reportedly occurred at mile marker 76 in Benner Township between Exit 73 to Innovation Park and Exit 76 to Shiloh Road.

Provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). 511pa.com.

PennDOT is asking all drivers to avoid this area and to be patient as traffic is being directed to use the Green detour. The road is expected to reopen later Wednesday afternoon as cleanup is underway.

