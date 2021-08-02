Multi-vehicle crash reported on Route 120 in Elk County, road closed

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Route 120 at Anthony Road resulting in a road closure, according to 511 Pa.

According to the Elk County Office of Emergency Services, State Route (State Street) in the City of St. Marys is currently closed due to the crash.

Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated once more information becomes available.

