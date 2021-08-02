ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Route 120 at Anthony Road resulting in a road closure, according to 511 Pa.
According to the Elk County Office of Emergency Services, State Route (State Street) in the City of St. Marys is currently closed due to the crash.
Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated once more information becomes available.
- Blair County to hold National Night Out in Duncansville
- Video: Fist fight breaks out between passengers on flight to Austin from New Orleans
- 3,019 new COVID cases since Saturday as 63.2% fully vaccinated in PA
- Multi-vehicle crash reported on Route 120 in Elk County, road closed
- Target to require masks for workers in areas with substantial COVID risk
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.