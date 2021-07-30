BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Injuries have been reported at a multi-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
According to 511PA, the incident is reported at mile marker 128.8 between Somerset and Bedford in the eastbound lane. As of 12:24 p.m., the right shoulder is blocked. Drivers should expect delays.
Details are limited at this time. WTAJ has a crew heading to the scene and we will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
LATEST IN LOCAL NEWS
- Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association memorial service
- Huntingdon County to hold electronics recycling event
- Cambria Co. Firefighters Convention final stretch: Who will win?
- Multi-vehicle crash reported on Pennsylvania Turnpike
- ‘Downtown Shutdown’ taking place in Ebensburg: What to know before you go
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.