CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Clearfield County.

According to 511PA, the crash was on Interstate 80 westbound between Exit 133 (PHILIPSBURG/KYLERTOWN) and Exit 123 (WOODLAND/SHAWVILLE). All lanes of traffic are closed at this time.

As of now, Clearfield County dispatch was only able to confirm there is an accident on the interstate.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as more details become available.