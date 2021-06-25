Crash reported in Blair Co., motorcyclists should use caution

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash has been reported on Frankstown Road and Scotch Valley Road.

According to 511pa, the crash affected both lanes of traffic and there is currently a lane restriction.

Blair County 911 wants to forewarn motorcyclists traveling along Frankstown Road and Scotch Valley to be cautious going through the intersection. Lime dust has been used to soak up oil from the crash.

