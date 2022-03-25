CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 99 Northbound near Bellefonte, according to 511 PA.

Spring Township police and state police were at the scene and it has since been cleared. One lane was temporarily closed due to the accident.

Details are limited at this time and it is unclear if there are any injuries and how many vehicles were involved.