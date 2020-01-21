Multi-vehicle crash leaves Route 453 closed in Tyrone

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-vehicle crash has left Route 453 closed going both directions in Tyrone, heading towards Huntingdon.

Crews were called out early this afternoon, but there is currently no report on how long the road may be closed.

Currently, no injuries have been reported, nor how many were involved in the crash.

According to 511PA the closure is between Hundred Springs Road and Quarry Road.

You’re advised to find a different way and to use caution if you’re driving in the area.

We have a crew headed to the scene and we’ll continue to update as information becomes available.