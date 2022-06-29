Tractor-trailer involved in a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Clearfield County on Wednesday, June 29.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Coroner was sent to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County Wednesday afternoon involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes on I-80 between Exit 111 to Penfield and Exit 101 to DuBois, according to 511PA. All lanes are reportedly closed.

Tractor-trailer involved in a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Clearfield County on Wednesday, June 29.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder could not confirm how many people were involved in the crash and said the incident is under investigation. Snyder added more information will be released at a later time.

Further details surrounding the crash remain unknown at this time.

Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.