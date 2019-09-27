UPDATE: Route 271 reopened after multi-vehicle crash

UPDATE: Cambria County 911 has reported that the road is open again after the multi-vehicle crash.

EAST TAYLOR TWP, CAMBRIA CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County 911 has reported a multi-vehicle crash in the 2300 block of William Penn Ave (Route 271) in East Taylor Township.

The report came in at 12:10 p.m. and states that traffic is currently being detoured onto Mitnik Ave and around the scene.

They currently expect the road to be closed for roughly three hours.

There is currently no information on injuries or vehicles involved. We will update the story as information does become available.

You can keep up to date on the road closure at 511PA.com