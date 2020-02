CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – According to 511PA, there is a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 eastbound between Clearfield Exit 111 and the Clearfield/Shawville Exit 120.

Multi vehicle crash on I-80 eastbound between Exit 111 – PA 153 and Exit 120 – PA 879. All lanes closed. — 511PA StateCollege (@511PAStateColl) February 29, 2020

All lanes are closed.

Another crash on I-80 Westbound has closed roadways between the Penfield and DuBois exits.

I-80 westbound closed between Penfield/111 and DuBois/101 due to crash. Please be alert for stopped or slowed traffic.#511PA — 511PA StateCollege (@511PAStateColl) February 29, 2020

A third crash has caused a lane restriction on I-80 westbound at mile post 121.

UPDATE: Crash on I-80 westbound at Mile Post: 121.0. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA StateCollege (@511PAStateColl) February 29, 2020

