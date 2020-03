CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to 511 PA, all lanes on I-80 eastbound at mile marker 99 in Clearfield County are shut down after a multi-vehicle crash.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-80 eastbound at Mile Post: 99.0. All lanes closed. — 511PA StateCollege (@511PAStateColl) March 7, 2020

PennDOT officials say the lanes are closed between exits 97 and 101.

The severity of the crash is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.