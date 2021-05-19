Reward offered for info in multi-county vehicle theft

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are currently investigating multiple vehicle thefts that span across four counties.

Police in Indiana County were initially investigating vehicle thefts in White Township May 15, where at least four residents had items stolen from their vehicle, including a checkbook, dash camera, bank cards and a wallet. They discovered the Chevrolet Sonic that was involved in the series of thefts had been stolen the night before from Cambria County.

That vehicle was later found abandoned in Bedford County. Police said a Ford Taurus SHO was then stolen from Bedford County and was found abandoned with a flat tire in Johnstown.

As a result of this investigation, troopers are searching for another stolen vehicle. This vehicle was stolen during daylight hours from the Seward area of Westmoreland County. It is a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with black racing stripes and black wheels.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or by submitting through their anonymous tip form.