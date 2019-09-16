Muddy Buddies – Kids Mud Run & Obstacle Course Preview

This Saturday, September 21st is the Muddy Buddies Kids Mud Run & Obstacle Course at Camp Anderson in Tyrone. Our Morgan Koziar caught up with the organizer of the event, Angela Sharer who set up a few obstacles for Morgan to try out and preview. There will be many obstacles along a 1/2 mile course for kids of all ages 4-12 to navigate. Kids will be grouped according to their ages, and will be sent off with different start times to avoid confusion. Along with the event, food trucks, basket raffles, and merchandise will be available. Sign-in for the event begins at 9:30 a.m. Parents must sign a liability waiver for each participant. If you’re interested in signing your child up for the Muddy Buddies Kid Run & Obstacle Course you can check out their website strengthforamelia.org.

The event is hosted by the Amelia M. Sharer Foundation, a non-profit that was started to honor 4-year-old, Amelia M. Sharer when she lost her battle to cancer in March of 2019. The foundation’s mission is to help ensure that no child experiences a delay in emergency medical transportation due to lack of insurance or a family’s inability to pay.