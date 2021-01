CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Mt. Nittany Health’s online self-scheduling Covid-19 vaccination portal opened today for anyone who met the state’s Department of Health’s phase 1A criteria.

Based on the available supply, more than 2,000 appointments were scheduled for the first two weeks of February.

With all the appointments filled, Mt. Nittany says additional quantities have been requested from the Department of Health and more clinics will open as soon as they receive it.