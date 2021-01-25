Mt. Nittany Health’s online self-scheduling vaccine portal to open Friday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – If you’re looking to receive the Covid-19 vaccine and meet the eligibility requirements, you’ll soon be able to check for availability through Mount Nittany Health’s website.

Starting this Friday, Jan. 29, the health system will be opening an online self-scheduling portal for vaccinations.

But once you make an appointment, they ask that you keep it.

“Given the limited supply of vaccine, it is our desire to avoid wasting any quantity of vaccine. Therefore, if you schedule yourself for an appointment, we ask that you make a commitment to show up to receive the vaccine so that we do not have empty spots in our schedules,” said executive vice president, Tom Charles.

Based on the availability of the vaccine, additional appointments will be opened to anyone who meets the category for 1A criteria starting the first week of February.