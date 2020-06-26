Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania event canceled, will return in 2021

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — An event that brings thousands of dollars and statewide recognition to Cambria County will be canceled this year.

Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania would have had their second event in Johnstown in October.

Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania is not a beauty pageant, but rather an event that allows women with disabilities a platform to have their voices heard.

It was brought to Johnstown last year by it’s new president, Barb Zablotney.

“We have contestants from all over the state and some of them in harder hit areas such a Philadelphia and I feel like it would be really irresponsible of us as an organization to bring people here that could be potential carriers and they don’t know yet,” said Zablotney.

The event will return in 2021.

Ms. Wheelchair PA will take applications for it’s ambassador program starting in July.

Information can be found on their Facebook page.