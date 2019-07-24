Ms. Wheelchair PA competition to be held in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania competition is coming to Johnstown this year.

The competition will be held at the Holiday Inn Express in Richland Township from September 20-22.

Vice President of Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania and 2018 winner, Barb Zablotney, says the competition is about more than just looks.

“It’s about how well you articulate your message in giving women with disabilities a platform to have their voices heard.”

She says women with disabilities need that platform.

“You tend to feel very alone. You have no one to really relate to, I mean I went a whole decade not really talking to anyone else.”

Joining the group and having a platform have had a huge impact on her life.

“I gained the best gift ever which was a sense of community like I never felt before.”

Not was only it important for her, but she says it’s important to have for women competing in the future.

“We wanted to give the women an experience where they can bond with each other more than just a day event where meet each other, compete against each other, go home and never talk to each other again. We want them to have that bonding experience.”

Zablotney says they are still looking for sponsors and also participants for this year’s competition. If you’d like to learn more, visit their website or email Barb at barbzablotney@gmail.com.