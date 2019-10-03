Movie theater to reopen in DuBois with new owners

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A movie theater that closed last week in DuBois will reopen Friday with new owners.

Golden Ticket Cinemas purchased the Cinemas V theater in DuBois.

While the theater will look the same right now, they plan to give it a makeover.

Renovations include reclining seats, improved sound, and a bigger concession stand.

“It will be a whole new movie going experience,” Golden Ticket Cinemas president John Bloemeke said. “I think it’s long-due for the people in DuBois and everyone will be very excited when it’s started.”

Improvements are expected to be finished by early 2020.

The theater will be open through the holidays and during the renovations.