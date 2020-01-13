Move over Thin Mints – The Girl Scouts have a New Cookie!

The Girl Scouts of America are building strong young women in our communities one cookie at a time. Many people have a favorite Girl Scout cookie, but this season – there’s a new cookie in town, they’re called Lemon-Ups! The new sweet treat features a lemon shortbread cookie with a light coat of icing – and each cookie has an inspirational word engraved on each one.

The Girl Scouts of America do so much more than sell cookies, they complete several service projects throughout the year to earn badges.

If you’re interested in joining the Girl Scouts of America check out their website at www.girlscouts.org.